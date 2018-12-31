Facebook blocks Kashmir newspaper’s page

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): The Facebook page of Kashmir Horizon, a newspaper published from Srinagar, has been blocked by Facebook administration at the behest of Indian government.

Facebook authorities in their response to requests for unblocking the page said that it was not for violation of Facebook’s rules but “for violation of local” rules that the page was blocked, which indicates that the authorities in Kashmir have had the page blocked.

Reports said that after Facebook pages of several newspapers published from Srinagar were blocked, the admin of such pages approached Facebook authorities, who cited local policy violation as reason for blocking the pages.

The FB page of local daily “Kashmir Horizon” was not unblocked despite repeated requests from the page admin and from the Editor in Chief of the newspaper.

Kashmir Horizon’s Editor in Chief said, “We have not violated any local policy and it is for the authorities in Kashmir to put in public domain its policy for newspapers running their Facebook pages.

