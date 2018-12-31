Gunmen seize 4 weapons from MLC’s residence in IOK

74 weapons snatched in various incidents in 2018

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unknown gunmen decamped with four service rifles of policemen guarding the official residence of Congress Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Muhammad Muzaffar Parray in Srinagar.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, central Kashmir range, VK Birdi in a media interview in Srinagar said that four AK-47 rifles had gone missing from the Congress MLC’s official residence (quarter number J-37) at Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar.

“We have started the investigations into the incident,” he said.

Soon after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the spot and detained all the four policemen—three from the security wing and one from district police lines Sopore— for questioning.

The incident had sent the entire security establishment into a tizzy, with the top police authorities ordering withdrawal of services of all SPOs who were deployed for protection of politicians.

The fresh incident triggered a security alert across Srinagar Sunday, with massive frisking operations launched at various places in the summer capital, including Ram Bagh, Rajbagh, Dalgate, Pantha Chowk and Batamaloo.

According to official figures, 74 weapons that include 17 AK-47 rifles, 23 SLRs and 14 INSAS guns were snatched in various incidents in 2018.

