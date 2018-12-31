JKMC pays tributes to Tral martyrs

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) comprising of Nazir Ahmad Lone and Merajuddin Soleh visited Dadsara Tral to pay tributes to the martyrs.

The delegates speaking to the mourners on the occasion said that the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri youth would not be allowed to go waste. They said the whole populace of Kashmir were proud of these sacrifices and added that killing and arrest spree could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.



Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited Khulchohar area of Shangus in Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with the family of student Sameer Ahmad Butt who was injured in Indian forces’ action in higher secondary school, Mattan, where the students were holding peaceful protest against the killing spree in the occupied territory.

He on occasion inquired about the health of Sameer Ahmad and also prayed for his well being and bright future.

