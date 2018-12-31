JRL condemns desecration of Srinagar Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): The Joint Resistance Leadership has condemned the unfortunate incident of desecration of pulpit of Srinagar Jamia Masjid and said these mischievous actions cannot be tolerated.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in a meeting held, today, at Hyderpora in Srinagar said people should be cautious and conscious about such disrespectful events and announced January 4, 2019 as “Youm-ul-Taqadus” and jointly to offer Friday prayers on this date.



Describing the horrifying situation of Kashmir and labelling the year 2018 as “Red-18”, JRL said human blood is spilled all over the state. “Every street, every slope, busy markets, open fields or even long and torturous borders– everywhere there is blood of humans and whenever it is spilled, humanity ceases to exist.

JRL said the people of Kashmir are fighting a military might for the last seven decades. Now time has come for Kashmiris to be united to safeguard their own collective sacrifices. They should stop becoming tools by the greedy stooges who always strengthen the grip of occupying forces only for their personnel gains, it added.

The leadership said these self-centered, multi-faced pro-Indian politicians every now and then pop up with latest slogans—nowadays their belly is again aching with colic of “Autonomy”, sometimes they yell to Hurriyat to “go ahead” just to encash the public sentiment, they roar with the slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jail” to appease their masters. Divergent stooges come together to share the power, they can cross any limit, even the blood bath to retain their chair.

Taking a pledge not to surrender before the Indian military might used in full swing to suppress the resistance sentiments of the people, the leadership reiterated its commitment to continue the struggle for achieving right to self-determination despite all odds.

The JRL urged United Nations and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of recent report by UNHRC about the deteriorating human values and prevailing bloodshed in occupied state and urged them to use their good offices and to take steps for its peaceful resolution and for putting an end to this bloodshed by the Indian forces.

