Mehbooba warns against victimization of Mujahideens’ families

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed concern over the victimization of the families of freedom activists and mujahideen by the Indian forces and has cautioned that such methods will further deepen the alienation in the territory.

A PDP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Mehbooba visited various areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and during her visit met a woman, who was recently arrested by male policemen just because she was allegedly a sister of a mujahid

Mufti was appraised by the woman’s family that her husband and his brother continued to remain under detention and both had been tortured in custody, the PDP spokesman said.

“Methods such as these have failed in the past and will fail again. Such repressive measures only deepen the alienation,” Mehbooba said.

