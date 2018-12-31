Police, CRPF patrolling party attacked in Pulwama

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a joint patrolling party of the Indian police and Central Reserve Police Force came under an attack in southern Pulwama town on Sunday evening.

A police official told media in Srinagar that the attack by unknown gunmen took place at around 5:00pm in main town, but no reports of any injury or loss of life were reported in the incident.

“The militants fled from the spot after carrying out the attack,” a police official said.

Following the attack, a heavy deployment of police and CRPF was made at multiple locations in the town. The attack took place a day after four youth were killed by the Indian forces during a cordon and search operation in the district.

