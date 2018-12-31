Release of Khan Sopori demanded

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family of illegally detained veteran Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori has expressed serious concern over his plight in Haryana jail, India, and demanded his immediate release.

The family in a media interview in Srinagar said Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, 75, has been lodged in a Haryana jail so that his family could not meet him, adding that it was also violation of the Indian Supreme Court.

It said Khan Sopori is not being provided with hygienic food and medical facility in the jail due to which his health is deteriorating with each passing day. It said the veteran Hurriyat leader is also tortured and every tactic is employed to victimize and harass him for his political ideology.

The family demanded of the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Syed Mohammad Shafi in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the Pulwama martyrs and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would not go waste. He said that the martyrs’ mission of securing right to self-determination would be accomplished at all costs.

