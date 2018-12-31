Shutdown in Pulwama for third day today against killings

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district on the third consecutive day, today, to mourn the killing of four youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of the district.

All the shops and other business establishments were closed while a thin movement of traffic was seen on the roads.

People from various areas of the district continued to visit the residences of the martyred youth to offer condolences with the bereaved families.

The troops had killed the youth identified as Muzamil Nabi Dar, Waseem Akram Wani, Muzamil Nazir Butt and Haris during the operation at Hanjin Payeen in Rajpora area of the district on Saturday

