Troops martyr 375 Kashmiris in 2018

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 375 innocent Kashmiris including 10 women and 35 young boys during the year 2018.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, at the end of 2018, today, Indian troops conducted 2,939 cordon and search operations all across the territory during the year. The martyrs included highly qualified youth like Professor Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt, Dr Manan Bashir Wani, Dr Sabzar Ahmad Sofi, Dr Aijazud Din Khan and Dr Abdul Ahad Ganai. The killed also included Hurriyet leaders, namely, Mir Hafizulla, Tariq Ahmad Ganie, Mohammad Yousuf Nadeem and Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani. Prominent Kashmiri journalist, Shujaat Bukhari was among those killed by unidentified attackers. Of the martyrs, 21 were killed in custody.

The killings rendered 34 women widowed and 78 children orphaned while 75 women were molested by the men in uniform. Indian forces destroyed 605 residential houses during the period. Also, the vision of 1302 people was affected by pellets fired by the troops on peaceful protesters.

The report said resistance leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Aiyaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar and Syed Shahid Shah continued to remain in detention in Delhi’s Tihar jail in fake cases. Over five hundred people including Hurriyat leaders, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Maulana Barkati, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Hakim Abdur Rasheed, Gulzar Ahmad Gulzar, Nisar Hussain Rather, Umar Adil Dar, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi and Feroz Ahmad Khan remained in different jails of IOK and India under the black law, Public Safety Act.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district on the third consecutive day, today, to mourn the killing of four youth by Indian troops.

In violation of Juvenile Justice Act, Indian authorities slapped a young boy, Khalid Nazir Wagay, with the draconian law, Public Safety Act, on the charge of organising anti-India protest demonstrations in 2016 when he was a minor. Khalid Wagay is imprisoned in Kot-Bhalwal jail, Jammu.

Unknown gunmen decamped with four service rifles of policemen guarding the official residence of Congress Member of the so-called Legislative Council, Muhammad Muzaffar Parray in Srinagar.

Kashmiri community leaders Muhammad Ghalib, Fahim Kiani and Altaf Ahmed Butt addressing a press conference in Birmingham urged the international community, European Union and the western world to come forward to ban the use of lethal weapons like pellet guns and stop human rights violations by Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

