Troops martyr 375 Kashmiris including 35 young boys in 2018

29 Kashmiris including 6 boys martyred in December alone

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 375 innocent Kashmiris including 10 women and 35 young boys during the year 2018.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, Indian troops conducted 2,939 cordon and search operations all across the territory during the year. The martyrs included highly qualified youth like Professor Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt, Dr Manan Bashir Wani, Dr Sabzar Ahmad Sofi, Dr Aijaz ud Din Khan, Dr Abdul Ahad Ganai, Aedimad Fayaz Malik (M.Phil student), Javaid Malik (M.Tech student), Masiullah Khan (M.Tech student), Altaf Malik (M.Tech student), Jan Mohammad (M.Tech student), Talib Afzal Shah (Phd scholar), Rafiq Ahangar (M.Tech student), Omar Ahsan (M.Sc Physics), Ashaq Hussain Dar (MA English), Mohammad Younis (MA Sociology), Nawaz Ahmad Wagay (MA Urdu), Sajad Yousuf (MA Islamic Studies) Ishfaq Ahmad Wani (MBA), Muhammad Esha Fazali (Eng graduate), Syed Oais Shafi Shah (Eng graduate), Khursheed Ahmad Malik (B.Tech student), Muzammil Manzoor (B.Tech student), Nayeem Ahmad Mir (B.Tech student) and Aasif Ahmad Malik (B.Tech student). The killed also included Hurriyet leaders, namely, Mir Hafizulla, Tariq Ahmad Ganie, Mohammad Yousuf Rather alias Yousuf Nadeem and Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani. Prominent Kashmiri journalist, Shujaat Bukhari was among those killed by unidentified attackers. 21 of those martyred were killed in custody.

The killings by the troops rendered 34 women widowed and 78 children orphaned while 75 women were disgraced or molested by the men in uniform during the year. Indian forces’ personnel destroyed 605 residential houses during the period. Also, the vision of 1302 people was affected by pellets fired by the troops on peaceful protesters.

Indian troops and police personnel injured 3,688 civilians including an 18-month old female baby Hiba Jan by resorting to brute force including firing of bullets, pellets, PAVA and teargas shells against peaceful protesters as well as house raids and crackdowns. 2456 people including Hurriyet activists, students, young boys and women were arrested during the year.

The report said resistance leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Aiyaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Aslam Wani, businessman Zahoor Watali, Syed Shahid Shah and Ghulam Muhammed Butt continued to remain in detention in Delhi’s Tihar jail in fake cases. Over five hundred people including Hurriyat leaders, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Mushtaqul Islam, Maulana Barkati, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Mohammad Yusuf Falahi, Hakim Abdu Rashid, Gulzar Ahmad Gulzar, Nisar Hussain Rather, Umar Adil Dar, Hakim Showkat, Merajudin Nada, Zahoor Ahmad, Sirajidin, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, Mohmmad Amin Mangloo, Abdul Ghani Butt, Ghulam Muhideen Peer, Assadullah Parray, Fehrooz Ahmad Khan remained in different jails of IOK and India under the black law, Public Safety Act.

In the month of December, the troops martyred 29 Kashmiris including 6 children and a woman. The killings rendered two women widowed and three children orphaned in the month.

As many as 375 people were injured due to use of brute force, bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian troops and police personnel against peaceful protesters while 162 civilians including Hurriyet activists were arrested in the month. Indian forces’ personnel destroyed 18 residential houses and disgraced 4 women during the period.

