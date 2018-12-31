Yasin Malik, Moosvi condemn desecration of Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammad Yasin Malik and senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi have condemned the desecration of historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar by some unknown people.

Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said places of worship were signs of Allah and Muslims could not allow anyone to dishonour these places.

He said that every saner person of society has and will always stand against such condemnable acts. “Jamia Masjid is a sacred place for us and we as a nation will not allow anyone to violate its sanctity,” he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the JKLF head office in Srinagar, today, to remember and recall the services, struggle and sacrifices of legendary professor Abdul Ahmad Wani who embraced martyrdom on December 31, 1993.

The JKLF Chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik chaired the meeting while various JKLF leaders and activists attended it.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement in Srinagar, denouncing the desecration of the Jamia Masjid, said that the disgrace and desecration of worship places would not be tolerated.

