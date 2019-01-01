Abdul Samad Inqilabi given death threats by police officers

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has been given death threats by police officers in jail.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi, who was shifted from a Bandipora police station to Central Jail Srinagar, recently, told his family members, who met him in jail, that SHO and DSP, Sumbal, launched a murderous attempt on him when he was imprisoned at Hajin police station.

A statement issued by his party in Srinagar said that Inqilabi also showed torture marks on his body to the family members. The Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman said that the said police officials threatened him that he would soon be killed either in or outside jail.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Chairman, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, in a statement in Jammu denounced the human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces in the occupied territory. He said New Delhi should shun the use of military might to crush the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and instead adopt the path to talks to resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

