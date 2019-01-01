Desecration of Srinagar Masjid termed an act of conspiracy

Mirwaiz calls for commemorating Friday as Reverence Day

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Ittehadul Muslimeen President, Maulana Abbas Ansari, Jamaat-e-Islami and Kashmir High Court Bar Association while denouncing an attempt of desecration of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, have stressed the need for unearthing the conspiracy behind the heinous act.

Maulana Abbas Ansari in a statement issued in Srinagar said the agents of occupational power have hatched many conspiracies including the desecration of holy places and scriptures in the past to undermine the Kashmir’s freedom struggle, but the people of Kashmir thwarted their designs with unity.

Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in a statement expressed its deep anguish over the anti-Islam act saying that the Jamia Masjid had always played an important role during all critical periods of Kashmir’s history and guided the oppressed people in right direction. “This is a vicious attempt to cause dissension among the Muslim fraternity in the Valley. Jamaat condemns this sacrilegious act,” the statement added.

The Kashmir High Court Bar Association in its statement said, “Some elements want to denigrate the grand Mosque, which is revered by the Muslims all over the world in general and by the Kashmiri Muslims in particular, for achieving some oblique motive, which should be condemned by all and sundry.”

The Bar Association condemned the ruthless beating of Rubeena Akhter of Patipora Pulwama, along with her husband and brother, in police custody only because she happened to be the sister of a mujahid. The HCBA demanded that a criminal case be registered against all those who committed the dastardly act.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement announced to commemorate the coming Friday as Youm-e-Taqaddus [the day of reverence] asking the Ulema and religious scholars to reach Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, to offer Friday prayers in the historic grand masjid. “The neighbouring mosques of Jamia will remain closed and people from there will reach Jamia to offer prayers in the valley’s grand mosque,” he said.

