Entire nagaland declared ‘disturbed area’ under AFSPA

New Delhi, January 01 (KMS): The entire Indian troubled state of Nagaland has been declared ‘disturbed area’ for six more months, till June-end, under the black law Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which empowers Indian forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any reason.

In a notification, the Indian Home Ministry said New Delhi is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces is necessary.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the central [Indian] government hereby declares that whole of the said state to be a ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 30th of December, 2018, for the purpose of that Act,” the notification said.

There have been demands from various organisations in the Northeast India as well as in occupied Kashmir for repealing the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which gives sweeping powers to Indian troops.

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades. It has not been withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 03, 2015 by Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM General Secretary, Thuingaleng Muivah, and Indian government interlocutor, RN Ravi, in the presence of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Like this: Like Loading...