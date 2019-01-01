JRL denounces desecration of Jamia Masjid

Juma disallowed 16 times at grand mosque

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate incident of desecration of the pulpit of Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Friday last saying that such mischievous actions cannot be tolerated.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in a meeting held at Hyderpora in Srinagar said people should be cautious and conscious about such disrespectful events. They announced to observe coming Friday as ‘Youm-ul-Taqadus’ as a mark of respect for the religious centers of the territory. The leadership described the year 2018 as ‘Red-18’ and said that human blood was spilled in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir. The resistance leaders reaffirmed the pledge of not surrendering before the Indian military might.

The Joint Resistance Leadership urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the recent report by the UN Rights Commissioner on the deteriorating human rights situation of the occupied territory.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar said that the UN was legally and morally bound to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, the authorities disallowed Friday prayers 16 times at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and restricted people to their houses in downtown area of the city by imposing repeated curfews and strict restrictions in the year 2018. According to a report issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the authorities imposed curfew and restrictions in Srinagar after almost every massacre to prevent protests against the killings by the Indian troops.

The report said that the suspension of the internet services for more than 120 times during the year adversely affected the people particularly students, traders and journalists. The report maintained that at least 25 journalists were beaten up and injured in violent Indian police actions while performing professional duties.

Hurriyat leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, received death threats from SHO and DSP, Sumbal, when he was imprisoned at Hajin police station in Bandipora. This was disclosed by his family members, who visited him at Central Jail in Srinagar.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, addressing a press conference in Srinagar, today, condemned the looting of shops of Kashmiri traders by a Hindu mob in Rohru area of Indian city Shimla.

Like this: Like Loading...