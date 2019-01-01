Juma prayers disallowed 14 times at Jamia masjid last year

1497 people suffered pellet injuries in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities disallowed Friday prayers 14 times at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and restricted people to their houses in downtown area of the city by imposing repeated curfews and strict restrictions in the year 2018.

According to a report issued by the Research Section Kashmir Media Service, today, the authorities imposed curfew and restrictions in Srinagar after almost every massacre by Indian troops in the territory. The curbs were aimed at preventing people from staging demonstrations against the killings and other brutalities of the troops.

The report said that the suspension of the internet services for more than 120 times in the occupied territory particularly south Kashmir districts during the year adversely affected the people including students, traders, businessmen and journalists.

The report revealed that 1497 people including young boys and girls were injured due to the pellets fired by the Indian troops and police personnel during anti-India demonstrations. It said that of these pellet victims 250 suffered partial damage to their one or both eyes.

The report maintained that at least 25 journalists were beaten up and injured in violent Indian police actions while they were performing their professional duties during protests in occupied Kashmir. It pointed out that the Indian authorities restricted Bureau Chief of the Washington Post in India, Annie Gowan, in a house in Srinagar and did not permit her to move about in the territory and cover the protest demonstrations. It said that Indian authorities also denied a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Cathal McNaughton, working as Chief Photographer with global news agency Reuters at its Delhi office, entry back into India for alleged violation of visa conditions. McNaughton had visited occupied Kashmir in April, last year, and had covered protests following the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua area of Jammu region.

Like this: Like Loading...