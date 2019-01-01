Kashmir poses serious threat to peace of South Asia: Sehrai

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has urged the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as it poses a serious threat to the peace in South Asia.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the World Body must put pressure on India to stop unabated human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He said the UN is duty bound to resolve the Kashmir dispute and stop the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in the territory.

His statement came in the wake of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ New Year message in which he said, “The United Nations resolves to confront threats, defend human dignity and build a better future and create space for solutions in 2019.”

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said, “The UN has legal, moral and humanitarian commitment towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir to fulfill the promises it made to them.” He termed the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir as serious and explosive. “If the United Nations does not take notice and play its role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute, it will have serious repercussions for the peace in South Asia. The situation in Kashmir right now is very serious and needs urgent attention as human lives are being lost on daily basis,” he said.

“The world community cannot watch as mute spectators as the values and rights it claims to uphold are being trampled upon by an occupation force which has been given the licence to kill by the country that boasts to be the world’s largest democracy,” he added.

He urged the world community to impress upon India to understand that violence could not be an answer to popular demands for justice, freedom and the right of self-determination. “A plebiscite under the UN supervision to determine the future status of Jammu and Kashmir is the only way to resolve the issue,” the TeH chairman said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai expressed condolences over the demise of freedom activist from Kulgam, Ghulam Hassan Naikoo. “The deceased was a pious freedom activist, who offered his two sons for the freedom struggle,” Sehrai said.

Like this: Like Loading...