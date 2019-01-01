Mirwaiz-led forum releases 2018 Human Rights report

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has released Human Rights Report 2018, which was prepared by the human rights division of the forum.

A spokesman of the forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the report encompasses the details of human rights violations that occurred in occupied Kashmir during the year 2018.

As per the report, the year 2018 witnessed the total number of 543 deaths due to the ongoing conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest in the decade. “Out of 543 persons, 161 were civilians, 255 armed youth (mujahideen) and 127 Indian forces’ personnel. Besides, 19 men and 8 women got killed on the other side of the Line of Control in the firing by Indian army, he said. The report has a detailed mention about the physical assault of journalists while performing their professional duties in the territory by the Indian forces’ personnel, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society in a statement said that the year 2018 was the deadliest in a decade with 160 civilians killed, including an eight-month old baby and 30 minors. The report said, 586 people were killed including 267 mujahideen and 159 Indian forces’ personnel during 2018. The bloody year also saw a minor as a pellet victim and one man in his 60s detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

The report maintained that Internet services were blocked on 108 occasions during 2018, with south Kashmir districts recording the maximum of such 67 instances, adding that the Internet was shut in entire Kashmir valley for seven times.

The report also elucidates curbs on the press, citing several cases including that of jailed journalist Aasif Sultan and Delhi-based journalist Zulqarnain Banday who was summoned and detained in Srinagar by Indian police. It also says social media users were harassed for posting their views on many occasions.

