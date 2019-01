Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): A special police officer (SPO) of Indian police was killed in an attack in Pulwama district on Tuesday evening.

A police official said that unidentified gunmen fired at policeman at his residence in Hanjan payeen village of the district. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, Indian forces launched the search operation in the area, he said.

