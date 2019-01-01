Unresolved Kashmir dispute risks South Asia peace: Shabbir Dar

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar has said that the peace in South Asia is at risk due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar addressing a condolence meeting in Sopore denounced the arrest and harassment of Hurriyat leaders by Indian forces for demanding the right to self-determination. He said New Delhi cannot suppress the Kashmiris’s voice for freedom through such brutal tactics.

The JK MC Chairman also denounced the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act on Hurriyat leaders and activists to prolong their illegal detention. He said the UN resolutions on Kashmir including the one, which was passed on 5th of January in 1949, provide strong basis for Kashmir settlement. KMS—K

