95,265 Kashmiris martyred in 29 years

Desecration intended to malign movement

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 95,265 innocent Kashmiris during the past 29 years.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred, 7,120 were killed by the troops in custody. As many as 145,504 people were arrested by Indian forces during the period. The troops destroyed 109,201 residential houses and other structures. The Indian forces’ personnel molested and gang raped 11,111 women during the period.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India continued with its both physical and psychological onslaught on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Syed Ali Gilani also condemned the criminal assault by a Hindu mob on the shopkeepers in Indian city of Shimla.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement said that anti-movement agencies were using disgruntled elements to carry out uninvited acts to malign the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement. He pointed out that the desecration of historical Jamia Masjid Srinagar by some miscreants on last Friday was a part of the agencies’ plan to change the basic nature and character of the ongoing freedom movement.

Hurriyat leader, Zafar Akbar Butt during his mass contact programmes in Kralpora and Rawalpora areas of Srinagar, today, asked for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through talks among all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested dozens of youth during crackdown operations in different areas of Srinagar and Poonch districts. Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shangus area of Islamabad district, today, causing immense inconvenience to the local people.

The occupation authorities, today, booked Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri under black law Public Safety Act and lodged him at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

A Malaysia-based conglomeration of 200 organizations in a statement in Kuala Lumpur demanded India’s trial by the International Criminal Court for its crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir. The statement was issued by the President of the Malaysian Consultation Council of Islamic Organization, Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid and was endorsed by Syeikh Ahmad Awang of International Muslim Scholars Union Malaysia and Syeikh Abdul Ghani Samsudin, the Chairman Council of Ulema Assembly of Asia as representatives of over 200 organisations of Malaysia. The organization urged the world community to halt the ongoing and escalating violence by the Indian forces in the occupied territory without any further delay.

