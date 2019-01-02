Desecration act meant to change movement’s character: Sehrai

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, while expressing anguish over the desecration of historical Jamia Masjid Srinagar by some disgruntled elements, has termed it an act of the anti-movement agencies aimed at changing the basic nature and character of the ongoing freedom movement.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the pulpit of the Jamia Masjid is meant for spreading the sacred message of the Qur’an and Sunnah and creating unity of heart and soul among the Muslim community. “It is unfortunate that some miscreants want to create a wedge in the society,” he said.

The APHC leader said that such elements were not serving any cause of the people of Kashmir or that of Islam. “Such nefarious activities are a cause of great concern for all Muslims,” he said and added, “The places of worship and pulpits are signs of Allah and revered seats of our religion and we as Muslims cannot allow anyone to dishonour these places.” He said waving flags and raising slogans from the pulpit is a condemnable act.

The motive of anti-movement agencies, he added, is to weaken the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination by using such elements to change the basic nature and character of the freedom movement.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) while condemning the incident called for a collective strategy to foil such nefarious designs in the future. The KEA in a statement said Jamia Masjid is the pride of Ummah and its desecration wouldn’t be tolerated.

One of the largest traders body of the Kashmir valley, Beopar Mandal Mahraj Gunj, in a statement said the attempt of desecration was apparently aimed at weakening the centrality of the mosque in Kashmir’s Muslim society, adding that such hooliganism would be resisted tooth and nail.

Youth of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee held a meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar to discuss the development. The Committee in a statement after the meeting said that the incident had hurt the religious and social sentiments of the people of Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem while condemning the desecration of Srinagar Jamia Masjid, said attempts are being made by the Indian intelligence agencies to give a bad name to the freedom struggle in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...