‘Future of South Asia uncertain due to Kashmir dispute’

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir and Democratic Freedom Party and Jammu and Kashmir National Front while stressing initiation of a process to resolve the long pending Kashmir dispute, have said that the whole region of South Asia keeps on sinking deep into uncertainty and instability due to the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The Democratic Freedom Party in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian forces had turned occupied Kashmir into mourning place. It said that the troops had killed and injured a huge number of civilians by using the brute force blindly against unarmed protesters and razed hundreds of residential houses to ground during the cordon and search operations.

A spokesman of National Front in a statement said, “Nothing has changed for the oppressed people of Kashmir as they are being killed, harassed, jailed and victimized by the men in uniform each day and each year.” He said, “The world community should spare sometime to see the miseries of Kashmiri people who are being oppressed and suppressed day in and out.”

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement urged the United Nations to wake up and play its role in resolving the decades-old Kashmir dispute. He paid rich tributes to Kashmiri intellectual, Professor Abdul Ahad Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary.

The Chairman Islamic Political Party, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement said that Kashmir was a political and human issue which could not be resolved through military might or through arbitrary measures.

