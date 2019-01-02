India continues its physical, psychological onslaught in IOK: Gilani

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that India continues its both physical and psychological onslaught on the Kashmiri society.

Syed Ali Gilani while congratulating the students on passing their matriculation exams reminded the students of certain critical challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the last seven decades, and more so in last several years. “The ongoing oppression of the Indian state is more than just physical, psychological or spiritual and India continues its onslaught on our society at all levels of our appeal to reason and emotions,” he added.

“I extend my earnest praise to our resilient youth and their families for successfully qualifying the Matriculation examinations,” he said.

The APHC chairman told the students that their success had further reinforced the narrative of resistance that education and freedom struggle were intertwined.

“It has demolished the discourse and vilifying campaign of the Indian state, their apologists and collaborators that the resistance of the people of Kashmir is driven by misguided youth,” he said.

Syed Ali Gilani further said that education itself had become a site of both oppression and resistance in Kashmir’s struggle for freedom. “Our students, educational institutions and centers of critical learning are facing an aggressive assault, which not only seeks to tame us as a community but also aims to produce docile and subservient citizens for the Indian state,” he warned.

