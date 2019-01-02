JKLF condemns slapping of PSA on party leader

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has condemned the slapping of black law Public Safety Act (PSA) on party leader, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, and shifting him to a Jammu jail.

The JKLF in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that party’s Zonal Organizer, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, who was in police custody from 12th December 2018 was booked under draconian PSA, today, and shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, today.

The JKLF said that Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri was arrested by the police for organizing peaceful candle light protests against human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. “He was booked under various charges and finally when he got bail in all cases, police today booked him under PSA and immediately shifted him to Kot Bhalwal Jail. He was shifted to jail from Maisuma police station and even his family that is residing a some distance away from the said police station was not informed by police” it added.

Meanwhile, the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, while condemning the PSA on party leader said that only crime that Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri committed was that he was promoting peaceful struggle and had participated in a most refined, internationally well-established peaceful candlelight protests on the eve of the World Human Rights Day, observed on December 10, 2018. From 1st day of these candlelight protests during which not even a leaf got disturbed or insect harmed, police authorities took it as against its monarchial behavior and started a ferocious crackdown against Hurriyat leaders and activists, he added.

