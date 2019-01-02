Mirwaiz leads protest in Srinagar against desecration of Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led a protest march in Srinagar, today.

The demonstrators were protesting against the desecration of Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid last Friday.

Earlier, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq chaired an important meeting of his party, Awami Action Committee, in Srinagar. The participants of the meeting said that attempts to desecrate Jamia Mosque were unacceptable.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that old city had always been the epicenter of the Kashmir’s spiritual religious quest and its political ideology and the pulpit of Jamia Masjid had represented both these true to the core values of Islam and Tawheed and to the political and social aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

