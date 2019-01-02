Over 200 NGOs demand India’s trial by ICC for IOK genocide

Kuala Lumpur, January 02 (KMS): As more and more voices have joined to denounce genocide in occupied Kashmir, the one such has been raised by a Malaysia-based conglomeration of 200 organizations demanding India’s trial in the International Criminal Court for its crimes against humanity in the territory.

A statement condemning the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir was issued by the President of the Malaysian Consultation Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM), Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, and was endorsed by Syeikh Ahmad Awang of International Muslim Scholars Union Malaysia and Syeikh Abdul Ghani Samsudin, the Chairman Council of Ulema Assembly of Asia (SHURA) as representatives of over 200 organisations of Malaysia, Pakistan Today reported.

“The Indian forces must be dragged to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. The world community needs to halt the ongoing and escalating violence by the Indian forces without delay. The UN Security Council must intervene immediately, less this world agency will be regarded as a complicit to the crimes of war by Indian forces in Kashmir,” the statement demanded.

The MAPIM condemned in the strongest terms the recent murdering of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir. The organization expressed concern over the silence of the world community over the Indian forces’ atrocities in the occupied territory.

The MAPIM also lamented over the inaction by the UN over the bloodbath in occupied Kashmir, stating that the World Body had stood action-less to stop the human violations in the occupied territory. “We believe the atrocities inflicted on the Kashmiris by the Indian troops will not be able to break the spirit of the Kashmiris for their struggle for securing their right to self-determination. We salute their persistence to stand their ground for justice and freedom,” the statement added.

Highlighting the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, the statement reflected on the statistics of the huge casualties of Kashmiris due to atrocities perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces with the backing of government in New Delhi with impunity.

“We are shocked by the barbaric act of the Indian forces (recently), slaughtering three youth in Kharpora Sirnoo and seven more youth and injuring dozens of others when the people were demonstrating against the killing of the youth”.

Expressing concern over the continued detention of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, the statement referred to the inhuman treatment meted out to Muhammad Yasin Malik as a case in point.

