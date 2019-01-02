Syed Ali Gilani condemns assault on Kashmiri Shopkeepers in India

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has condemned the assault by a gang of Hindus on Kashmiri shopkeepers in Indian city of Shimla.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the criminal assault by a Hindu mob on the Kashmiri traders a few days back had proved that Kashmiris were neither safe in Kashmir, nor were outside the territory.

“Our students in different parts of India are harassed for one reason or the other, and most of them, failing to resist the humiliation, leave their education and return home as their safety is not ensured,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemning the arrest and torture of the Tanzem Azadi’s President Abdul Samad Inqlabi by police and described the act as highhandedness and lawlessness.

