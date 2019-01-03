Glowing tributes paid to martyred youth

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have paid glowing tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral, today.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives for the freedom of their homeland. He condemned the police action against the protestors in Tral and said Indian forces on one hand kill youth and other hand use brute force on those who protest against these killings.

The APHC Chairman said that the people of occupied Kashmir were facing extreme situations and during and after the cordon and search operations civilian population is subjected to arbitrary measures and unproportionate military might. He expressed his deep concern over prevailing horrendous situation in occupied Kashmir and said that the authorities have virtually turned the territory into a battle field.

Syed Ali Gilani said that it was stubborn attitude of India that precious lives were being snatched from already subjugated and suppressed people of occupied Kashmir. He reiterated his stand that the UN resolutions guarantee the peaceful and amicable resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A spokesman of the Hurriyat forum, paying glorious tributes to the martyred youth said that it was because of the priceless sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs that the ongoing freedom struggle had entered into a decisive phase. He said India through its repressive policies is pushing the Kashmiri youth to wall. He maintained that India’s oppressive measures cannot break the resolve of the Kashmiri people who are fighting for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The spokesman also strongly condemned the use of force by Indian troops and police on peaceful protestors in Tral.

