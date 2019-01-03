Indian army picking up vehicles for patrolling purpose in IOK

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian army personnel of Seeloo camp in Sopore area Baramulla district pick up vehicles by force and use them for patrolling and other purposes.

Former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdul Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that snatching of private vehicles at Seeloo camp had become a routine which was unacceptable and condemnable.

He said that Sopore police were turning a blind eye towards unlawful and inhumane behavior of the personnel of Seeloo army camp. He said that in the latest incident, four vehicles from Chadoora, Pulwama, Bandipora and Handwara were held and taken forcibly inside the camp.

Engineer Rasheed urged the authorities to take notice of such incidents and punish such officers who have made lives of innocent citizens like a hell.

Like this: Like Loading...