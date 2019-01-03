Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Tral

Protesters subjected to brute force, several injured

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four youth and injured several others in Tral area of Pulwama district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of Tral.

The killing triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. Over a dozen youth were injured after the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters in Gulshan Pora and Batagund areas of Tral town. An eyewitness said that at least six youth were injured by pellets fired by the troops on the protesters.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in Tral, Awantipora, Pampore and other areas of Pulwama district.

