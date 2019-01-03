Indian troops martyr three youth in Pulwama

Several injured in troops’ firing on protesters

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth and injured dozens in firing on protesters in Tral area of Pulwama district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of Tral. The martyred youth were identified as Tawseef Ahmed Thokar, Shakoor and Adfar. They all belonged to different areas of Pulwama. Martyr Tawseef was holding a degree in MSc in Mathematics.

The killing triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in Tral and other areas of the district. Over a dozen youth were injured when the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters in Gulshan Pora and Batagund areas of Tral. At least six youth, injured with pellets, were admitted to hospital. The authorities suspended internet service in Tral, Awantipora, Pampore and adjoining areas. The killings led to complete shutdown in Pulwama district. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured in an attack in the same area of Tral.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in their statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a meeting of the Awami Action Committee in Srinagar reiterated that ‘Youm-e-Taqadus’ would be observed, tomorrow, to condemn the act of desecration at the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. He said that any attempt to change the basic nature of the Kashmir dispute would be a great disservice to all the sacrifices offered by the Kashmiri people.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar, today, urged the United Nations to uphold its Charter duties and take concrete measures to advance the goal of finding out the just and sustainable solution to the Kashmir dispute based on the right to self determination.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, during a raid on his office in Srinagar, today, to prevent him from leading protests in connection with ‘Youm-e-Taqadus’, tomorrow. Earlier, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement called for a prompt and immediate action by the international community to save the Kashmiri people from India’s ongoing wrath in the occupied territory.

Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson, Yasmin Raja and a delegation of Peoples Freedom League visited the residence of martyr, Arif Ahmad Ganai in Kakapora, Pulwama, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

