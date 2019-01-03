JKPFL delegation, Yasmeen Raja visit martyr’s family in Pulwama

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) visited the residence of martyr Arif Ahmad Ganai in Laroo Kakapora, Pulwama, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The delegation comprising Arshad Aziz and Arshad Butt paid rich tributes to the martyred youth. The JKPFL delegation condemned the pellet firing on civilians in Tral by Indian forces.

Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson, Yasmin Raja also visited the victim family.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement in Srinagar denounced the continued illegal detention of party chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza.

