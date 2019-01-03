Kashmir needs solution according to Kashmiris’ will: DFP

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and needs to be resolved according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

A DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said killings, arrests and other such imperialistic measures cannot deter the people of Kashmir from raising their voice for right to self-determination.

He said India is using its military might to kill the freedom sentiment of the people. However, he said New Delhi and its local agents have miserably failed to suppress the ongoing liberation movement.

The spokesman said if India is serious in stopping the ongoing bloodshed in the region, it must accept the historical facts about the dispute and start meaningful and result-oriented dialogue process. The first and foremost step of which is to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and create atmosphere where people can express their will independently.

