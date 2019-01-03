Malik arrested on eve of Youm-e-Taqadus

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police, today, arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik to prevent him from leading protests, tomorrow, against the desecration of Jamia Masjid by some masked men, last Friday.

A police party raided the office of Muhammad Yasin Malik in Srinagar and took him to Kothi Bagh police station.

Addressing the media before his arrest, Yasin Malik cautioned the youth against divisions being engineered in the society. He termed his arrest as shocking.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Awami Action Committee in a statement asked the people to observe Friday as ‘Youm-e-Taqadus’, tomorrow. It has asked resistance leadership and religious leaders to address people at the historic mosque tomorrow and condemn the act of sacrilege.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar supported the call of Joint Resistance Leadership for observing January 4 (Friday) as ‘Youm-e-Taqadus’.

Like this: Like Loading...