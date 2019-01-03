Malik urges world to save Kashmiris from India’s wrath

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has sought the intervention by international community on urgent basis to save the Kashmiri people from India’s wrath.

A JKLF spokesman quoted Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar as having said, “Kashmiris are being subjected to every kind of undemocratic and uncivilized oppression by India” and called for a prompt and immediate action by the international human rights organizations and groups.

The JKLF Chairman strongly condemned the slapping of draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) on the incarcerated party leader Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri and his lodging at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. “JKLF Zonal organizer Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, who was in police custody from December 12, 2018, has been booked under PSA and shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail,” he said.

Bashir Kashmiri was arrested by police for organizing peaceful candle light protests against human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He was charged under various acts and when he got bail in all cases, police, now, booked him under PSA and immediately shifted him to Kot Bhalwal Jail. He was shifted to the jail from Srinagar’s Maisuma police station.

“Bashir’s arrest, slapping of PSA on him and his shifting to Jammu without any prior information to his family are arbitrary, oppressive and revengeful acts. Only crime that Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri committed is that he was promoting peaceful struggle and participated in a most refined, internationally well-established peaceful candlelight protests on the eve of World Human Rights Day,” Yasin Malik added.

He said, “Booking a peaceful political man in such a way is a glaring example of how police and administration are hell-bent upon choking every little space of peaceful politics in Kashmir.”

