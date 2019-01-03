Mirwaiz warns against bids to change Kashmir dispute’s nature

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that any attempt to change the basic nature of the Kashmir dispute will be a great disservice to all the sacrifices and collective efforts put in by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a meeting of the Awami Action Committee at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar stressed the need for isolating the elements who are trying to damage and violate the sanctity of the Jamia Masjid Srinagar which he said will continue to represent people’s rights while raising the voice against injustice and repression.

He reiterated that ‘Youm-e-Taqadus’ would be observed, tomorrow (Friday), wherein various religious and pro-freedom parties would jointly raise their voice against the act of desecration of the pulpit of the grand mosque and convey a message that nobody would be allowed to tamper with the centrality of the historic Jamia Masjid.

A statement issued by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) after the meeting said the highly condemnable act that took place on last Friday has left the entire valley in a deep shock and hurt their sentiments. The meeting was attended by all the activists and members of the organisation.

The Mirwaiz said the Old City has always been the epicentre of Kashmir’s spiritual religious quest and its political ideology. “The grand masjid will continue to spread this message and represent people’s right while raising the voice against injustice and repression,” he said adding that it is time to isolate those elements who are trying to damage and violate the sanctity of the grand masjid.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also said, “Any attempt to change the basic nature of the Kashmir dispute will be a great disservice to all the sacrifices and collective efforts put in it by the people of J&K and hence won’t be allowed.”

After the meeting, Mirwaiz led a rally, which was attended by AAC workers, Hurriyat leaders and activists, general public, traders and a large number of youth.

