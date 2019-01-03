Sehrai pays glorious tributes to Tral martyrs

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid glorious tributes to Tral martyrs saying that Kashmiri youth have rendered huge sacrifices for right to self-determination.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmiri people are victims of unimaginable atrocities of Indian forces. He said youth are killed and maimed and denied humanitarian and political rights.

He urged the world community to condemn unequivocally India’s criminal and illegal actions in occupied Kashmir and hold India fully accountable for its crimes. He also called upon the international community to provide protection to the Kashmiri people to avert bloodshed.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Sajjad Ahmed Butt of Nagaam Chadoora in Central Jail. Srinagar, and added that despite his deteriorating health, no proper treatment was provided and his ear, which was badly affected by torture in custody further worsening in absence of specific treatment.

He said that despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed in the national or international jail manual. The revengeful attitude of the rulers in Delhi has crossed every limit of heartlessness and insensitivity, he deplored.

He urged the United Nations to uphold its Charter duties and take concrete measures to advance the goal of finding out the just and sustainable solution to the Kashmir dispute based on the right to self determination.

Hurriyat leader, Bilal Sidiqui in a statement in Srinagar also paid tributes to martyred youth and said that killing and arrest could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir. He said Kashmiri youth are sacrificing their precious lives for a sacred cause and their sacrifices would not be allowed go waste.

