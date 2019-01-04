Attempts to link Kashmir movement with terror denounced

Youm-e-Taqaddus observed in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership Youm-e-Taqaddus was observed, today, to reaffirm the Kashmiris’ determination that the sanctity of religious centres of the territory would be preserved by all means.

The JRL had called for observance of the day in the backdrop of the desecration of Jamia Masjid Srinagar last Friday.

A mammoth gathering was held at the Jamia Masjid in connection with the Youm-e-Taqaddus with a large number of people from all walks of life including political, religious, social and trade leaders in attendance. The participants while condemning the attempts to desecrate the Grand Mosque said that such actions were intolerable. The gathering was presided over by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and attended among others by Muhammad Yasin Malik, Zahid Ali, Maulana Zubair Tahiri, Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Ghulam Muhammad Nagoo and Maulana Sibt-e-Shabbir Qummi. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, addressed the gathering on phone.

The speakers denounced the efforts of linking the Kashmir movement with the world terror outfits. They appreciated the Kashmiri youth for their role in the ongoing Kashmir freedom struggle. The speakers emphasized that the Jamia Masjid Srinagar has been a symbol of the Kashmiris’ aspirations and an epicenter of the activities against the Indian occupation.

Syed Ali Gilani in his address said, the desecration of Jamia Masjid was an attempt to link Kashmir’s indigenous struggle with the global terror groups. He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and reiterated his pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end. “We will never allow any body to barter with the precious blood of martyrs. We need to be aware of this and we are duty bound to safeguard their sacrifices and should desist from such activities which prove harmful for our movement,” he added.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his speech said any effort to divert the course of ongoing freedom struggle in Jammu and Kashmir and linking it to global agenda as unacceptable. He said enormous sacrifices are being offered by people of Kashmir for the achievement of the fundamental right to self-determination. Appealing the youth of Kashmir to not get swayed away by the ideals of global agenda, he asked the youth to put their suggestions to strengthen the movement.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in his address urged the youth to help the leadership with their suggestions to take the movement forward in more effective manner. He said that their doors are open for the youth to step forward and help the leadership in the ongoing freedom struggle.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, near Pazalpora area of Bijbehara when he was on his way to Srinagar to participate in Youm-e-Taqaddus programmes.

Like this: Like Loading...