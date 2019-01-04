Gilani, other leaders pay glowing tributes to Tral martyrs

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

The troops martyred three youth and injured several others during a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of the district, yesterday.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said the troops, on one hand, kill the Kashmiri youth and on the other, use brute force against those who protest the killings. He said that the people of occupied Kashmir faced extreme situations during and after the cordon and search operations and the civilians were subjected to arbitrary measures and military might. He expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation in the territory and said the occupation authorities have virtually converted the occupied territory into a battlefield. “It is the stubborn attitude of New Delhi that precious lives are being snatched every day,” he added.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar while paying tributes to the martyred youth said their sacrifices would not go waste and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

A spokesman of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar, paying homage to the slain youth, said that Indian government through its repressive policies was pushing the Kashmiri youth towards the wall. He said these oppressive measures cannot break the resolve of people who are fighting for their legitimate rights. New Delhi cannot misguide the world community any more about the basic ground realities in Kashmir, he added.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqui, in a statement said that Kashmiri youth were rendering their precious lives for a Kashmir cause and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in his statement also paid tributes to the martyred youth. He deplored that India was engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris to suppress their struggle for freedom from its bondage.

A spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement said that great sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth were giving a new impetus to the ongoing freedom movement. He said India is trying to break the will of the people in Kashmir by using its military might but history bears witness that oppression and suppression has never succeed to suppress people’s movements.

