HCBA condemns attack on Kashmiri shopkeepers in Shimla

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly condemned the attack on Kashmiri shopkeepers by certain communal elements in Shimla.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar said thousands of Indian people are working in Kashmir and they have never been maltreated or harassed by anyone in the territory.

He said earlier also, Kashmiri students studying in different colleges and universities, throughout India, have been attacked, harassed and humiliated and most of them had to abandon their studies and return home.

The HCBA demanded that the Shimla police should register criminal cases against those involved in the attack on the Kashmiri shopkeepers to prosecute and punish them. It said that the police should also ensure that the Kashmiri shopkeepers are not harassed and they are allowed to conduct their business without any threat to their life and property.

