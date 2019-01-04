India occupied Kashmir through military force: Sehrai

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that India occupied the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir through a fraud and kept it under its illegal occupation by brute military force with the help of its local collaborators.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, reacting on Indian politician, Mani Shanker Aiyer’s statement said the correct perspective had received UN recognition following the passing of UN resolutions that called for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir dispute pertains to the human rights, political rights, the right to self-determination and now the survival of the population itself which is being butchered day and night and their hearths and homes are being destroyed without any rescue efforts from any side. He said Kashmir problem is a created tragedy, which placed humanity on tenterhooks for over seventy years.

Ashraf Sehrai said UN in most emphatic language (Resolution 122 of 24 January 1957) stated, “The final disposition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of United Nations.”

Like this: Like Loading...