Indian daily’s headline referring to Kashmir goes viral on social media

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): The headline of a lead story in an Indian English daily The Telegraph comparing the reaction of Indian forces to protests in occupied Kashmir and in Kerala has gone viral on social media. T

The story titled ‘IN KASHMIR, WE SHOOT THEM. IN KERALA, WE CALL THEM DEVOTEES’ is about the protests that happened in Kerala Thursday when a Sangh-Parivar outfit tried to enforce shutdown in the southern Indian state.

The story was shared on social networking websites by India’s prominent journalists and political leaders besides people from Kashmir.

As per The Telegraph’s report, the Sangh-Parivar sponsored protests were violent and the protestors were throwing stones at the police.

Like this: Like Loading...