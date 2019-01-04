Kashmir settlement in its historical perspective stressed

Jammu, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM), Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, has said that Kashmir dispute needs to be resolved in its historical, geographical and political perspective to ensure permanent peace in South Asia.

Muhammad Sharif Sartaj in a statement issued in Jammu said India is using brute force in occupied Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement. He said that meaningful tripartite dialogue among Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership is the best way to settle the lingering dispute. He said the Indian forces are killing innocent Kashmiris especially youth which is the worst kind of stat terrorism.

Muhammad Sharif Sartaj appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to take serious note of the killings and other human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

