Kashmir settlement through UN resolutions urged

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Young Men’s League and the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi have demanded holding of an impartial referendum under the auspices of the United Nations to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The Chairman of Young Men’s League, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the UN had failed to implement its Kashmir resolutions despite the passage of several decades. He said the UN in its January 5, 1949 resolutions vociferously recommended plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to determine the political future of the territory.

He said during the past over 70 years Indian forces killed lacs of innocent Kashmiris for demanding their right to self-determination. He said no peace can be guaranteed in South Asia unless the Kashmir dispute is settled in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Imtiaz Reshi appealed to the world community to impress upon India to repeal the draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), withdraw all its troops from occupied Kashmir and release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said the UN have passed many resolutions including the one on January 05, 1949, on Kashmir but could not implement them despite the passage of several decades.

