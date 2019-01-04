Thousands attend funerals of martyred youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people, today, participated in the funeral prayers of the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district.

The troops martyred the youth, Touseef Ahmed Thoker, Zubair Ahmed Butt and Shakoor Ahmed Parray, during a cordon and search operation at Gulshan Pora in Tral area of the district, yesterday.

Eyewitnesses said that huge funerals were held for the martyred youth in their native areas of Chursoo and Laribal.

Four rounds of funeral prayers each were held for Touseef Ahmed Thoker and Zubair Ahmed Butt at Chursoo in Awantipora.

Three rounds of funeral prayers were held for Shakoor Ahmed Parray at Laribal in Tral. An eyewitness said that a dew mujahideen appeared and offered a gun salute to him.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Awantipora, Tral and other areas of Pulwama district. The occupation authorities continued to suspend Internet services for the second consecutive day in many areas of the district.

