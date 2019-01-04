Tral, Awantipora shut against killing of youth

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Tral, Awantipora and other areas of Pulwama district, today, against the killing of three youth by Indian troops, yesterday.

All shops and business establishments remained closed in Tral, Awantipora and several other areas of the district and traffic was off the road.

An eyewitness said that people in large numbers continued to visit the residences of the martyred youth in Tral and Chursoo to offer condolences to their families.

The troops martyred the youth identified as Zubair Ahmed Butt, Shakoor Ahmed Parray and Tawseef Ahmed Thoker during a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of Tral, yesterday.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended train services on Srinagar-Banihal track.

Like this: Like Loading...