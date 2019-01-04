Waza detained, lodged in khanabal police post

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police, today, arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and leader of Democratic Political Movement, Shakeel Ahmed

Mukhtar Waza was on his way to Srinagar Jamia Masjid to participate in Yaum-e-Taqadus program being observed, today, to condemn the act of desecration at the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar.

He was arrested near Pazalpora area of Bijbehra to prevent him from participating in Yaum-e-Taqadus programme and was later shifted and lodged in Police Post, Khanabal in Islamabad.

The JKPL spokesman in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of party chairman and termed it sheer political vengeance.

Indian police arrested leader of Democratic Political Movement Shakeel Ahmed to prevent him from holding protest against the desecration of Jamia Masjid’s pulpit.

Party spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said police raided his residence and took him to police station. He condemned his arrest and described it the worst kind of sate terrorism.

