Yasin Malik denounces party leaders’ continued detention

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has denounced the continued illegal detention of party leaders, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Assadullah Sheikh and ailing Ghulam Nabi Kashmiri languishing in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said all these political detainees are suffering from different ailments and have been kept hundreds of miles away from their families. They are not being provided any medical facility and their health is deteriorating with each passing day, he added.

Yasin Malik said that Sheikh Nazir Ahmad was shifted from Srinagar central jail to Jammu and his family was not being allowed to meet him. He said similarly Assadullah Sheikh of Kulgam, detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), was not even allowed to participate in funeral prayers of his father, who passed away recently. He said Ghulam Nabi Kashmiri of Kulgam, also detained under the PSA, is a diabetic patient.

Meanwhile, JKLF leaders, Sirajuddin Mir and Abdul Rashid Magloo were again shifted to Baramulla jail on a judicial remand after high court of the territory quashed their detention under the PSA.

