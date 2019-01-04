‘Youth sacrifices have centre-staged Kashmir dispute’

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Young Men’s League, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi has said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs have centre-staged Kashmir dispute at global level.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi addressing a public gathering at Jamia Masjid Noor Bagh Palpora in Srinagar said sacrifices offered by youth are adding new pages in the ongoing resistance movement.

He said that January 5, 1949 resolution was one of the important resolutions which guaranteed plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. He said from 1947 to 2015 hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have rendered their lives in the ongoing struggle for securing the right to self-determination and the people of Kashmir will not accept anything short of this right.

He said India has converted the entire south Asian region into a dangerous zone due to its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and added that the people of Kashmir were being victimized for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, under mass contact programme, visited several areas of Wanbal, Suthoo and Nowgam in Srinagar, today, and addressed corner and condolence meetings.

During his speeches, Zafar Akbar Butt said that the people of Kashmir would never forget the supreme sacrifices of youth, who on daily basis rendering their precious lives for the Kashmir cause. He said Kashmir is a political and a human issue which can only be resolved through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue among all the stakeholders.

He also condemned the desecration of Jaima Masjid pulpit by some hooligans. He said the Indian government should accept the ground realities and start a process for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, in a statement in Srinagar deplored that despite the passing of 70 years, the UN could not implement its resolutions over Kashmir, which is a main cause of tension between two nuclear neighbours, India and Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...